Comedian-actor Vir Das, who has received positive reviews for his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special ‘Losing It’, has bagged another project on the online streaming platform.
The as-yet untitled project will be Das’ third project with Netflix. In 2017, he became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show ‘Abroad Understanding’.
“I am currently working on the script for the third special. We will shoot it next year. The response for ‘Losing It’ has just been phenomenal and I look forward to working on another one,” he said.