Actor says he’s blessed to be in the movie about an acid attack survivor

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is paired opposite Deepika Padukone in the upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’, says he feels blessed to be a part of the movie.

“[The] movie has been very special as I got to work with [director] Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone, Fox Studios and mostly, the subject, the idea of the film... I couldn’t have asked for more,” Massey said.

‘Chhapaak’ is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Massey, who has been an ardent fan of Gulzar right from the movie ‘Talvar’, gave an instant nod to work in the film as he “realise the value of working with Meghana and Deepika.”

“When she saw ‘Death in the Gunj’, she reached out to me, though I had never expected such exposure as it was a [small] budget movie,” Massey said, referring to the 2016 drama he starred in. “So, from that day till now, working with her, speaking of her film, I’m very proud of myself that I have done decently well and I feel extremely blessed.”

The actor also says that he holds a lot of respect and admiration for journalist Alok Dixit, whose life he will be seen portraying in ‘Chhapaak’.

“Alok has made a tremendous impact in the life of Laxmi, be it personal or for the cause Laxmi was fighting for, leaving behind the well sustainable life he had lead ...really proud to play him and respect for him”, said the 32-year-old actor.

Elaborating on the issues faced by women even in 2020, Massey stated that people often tend to blame the government and other institutions, but what one does at home and they personally treat women is supposed to be the first question to be asked.