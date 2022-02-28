Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer drama thriller ‘Jalsa’ is set to have its world premiere on a streaming platform. The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni and is his second collaboration with Balan after the much acclaimed ‘Tumhari Sulu’.
The film, which is set to arrive directly on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, features an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.
The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.
Commenting on the date announcement, Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director — T-Series, who has earlier collaborated with Prime Video for films such as ‘Airlift’, ‘Sherni’ and ‘Chhorii’, said: “‘Jalsa’ is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment.”
“We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like ‘Airlift’, ‘Sherni’ and ‘Chhorii’ and I look forward to recreating the same magic with ‘Jalsa’. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves”, he further said.
Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video added saying that the film boasts of a story that makes it stand apart, “In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast.”
Sharing the poster, Balan also shared details about the film online. “Behind the smile lies the real story. Jalsa will release on March 18. I am very excited.”
Balan will be seen in the role of a journalist in the film ‘Jalsa’. On the other hand, Shah will be seen playing a chef.