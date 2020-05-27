Image Credit:

Actress Vidya Balan unveiled the first look of her first short film ‘Natkhat,’ wherein she can be seen in a rural avatar. She has also co-produced the film, in which she plays the lead role.

The ‘Mission Mangal’ star posted the look on Instagram and wrote, “Ek kahaani sunoge...? [will you listen to a story?]. Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat. @rsvpmovies #ronniescrewvala @sanayairanizohrabi @shaanvs @annukampa_harsh.”

The short film is helmed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Srewvala and Balan.

Last year, Balan announced her new project by sharing a picture of the clapperboard of the film. She wrote: “I’m happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of producer... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction...Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me.”