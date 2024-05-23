Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday after being discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital, along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and AbRam.

Earlier, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a message on her social media account, assuring fans about his health: "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Khan was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday due to dehydration and heatstroke after attending the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Gauri Khan was seen arriving at the hospital to be with her husband. Actress Juhi Chawla, a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, also visited Khan with her husband Jay Mehta.

Khan was in Ahmedabad to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in their Qualifier 1 match. He was accompanied by his family and friends, including daughter Suhana, son AbRam, manager Pooja Dadlani, co-owner Juhi Chawla and her husband, and Suhana's friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda.

After the match, Khan, Suhana, and AbRam interacted with fans by taking a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium.