Tirupati: Ahead of the release of his action thriller film ‘Jawan’, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan and co-actor Nayanthara, offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday early morning.
Several pictures and videos of the ‘Chak De India’ actor went viral on social media in which he could be seen in a traditional white outfit, whereas his daughter Suhana wore a white suit.
SRK arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of Tuesday.
The ‘DDLJ’ actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’, set to release in cinemas on September 7.
The trailer, released last week, showed Khan hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante.
Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, based on the trailer. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer.
Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, will be making her acting debut soon with the upcoming film ‘The Archies’ which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.
‘The Archies’ is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.