A: You have to view the sternness that I display in the film through a different lens. If you see me being stern while talking to my soldiers in the film, you have to remember that I play an army officer. My character would never speak to a civilian in that tone. You may find it harsh or jingoistic, but remember he’s just prepping his team to go on a mission before they get on that chopper. They are the ones who have been given the dirty job of pulling the trigger. And since I am the captain of my troop, I have to make sure that when that moment arrives where they have to pull the trigger, they are not questioned by their conscience. They shouldn’t think twice about laying down their lives either. They don’t talk to each other over breakfast with that same degree of firmness. Director Aditya Dhar had a simple brief before the shoot: ‘I don’t want people to come and just enjoy my film. I want the army to be proud of us. I want them to think here’s a team who portrayed us with as much authenticity as possible’. The men in our army perform their duties with such valour and efficiency. We were all sleeping peacefully and celebrating festivals during Uri attacks, while they were across the border fighting for us.