Bappi funeral-1645090176625
People march during the funeral procession of late Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri in Mumbai on February 17, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Family, friends and prominent members from Bollywood bid a tearful adieu to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri as he was cremated on Thursday afternoon at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

The mortal remains of the ‘Disco King’ were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites.

As Lahiri loved wearing gold chains and a pair of sunglasses, his family members did not forget to adorn him with his signature style one last time.

Bappi Lahiri-1645090185247
Bappi Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as Lahiri embarked on his final journey. His daughter Rema looked inconsolable in the funeral’s viral pictures and videos.

Read more

Lahiri’s mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa, who returned with his wife and son from Los Angeles in the wee hours of Thursday.

Bappi funeral 1-1645090179530
Singer Bappa Lahiri (centre) carries the body of his father late Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri during his funeral in Mumbai on February 17, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Bappi funeral 5-1645090181855
A vehicle carries the body of Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahiri during his funeral in Mumbai. Image Credit: AP
Bappi funeral 3-1645090183859
Indian actor Shakti Kapoor pays tributes. Image Credit: AP
View gallery as list

Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital.

He died at around 11.45pm on Tuesday night due to a condition called obstructive sleep apnea. He was 69.