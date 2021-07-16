Indian National Award winning actress Surekha Sikri died due to a cardiac arrest on July 16. She was 75.
Sikri had been unwell for a while, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.
“Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram,” Indian Express reported her manager as saying.
The veteran star was a familiar face on the big and small screen, having made her film debut in the 1978 political drama 'Kissa Kursi Ka'. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the streaming anthology film 'Ghost Stories' that released last year.
The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films 'Tamas', 'Mammo' and 'Badhaai Ho'. She was also well known for her role as a strict grandmother on the TV series 'Balika Vadhu'.