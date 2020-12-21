The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ announced that the movie will neither be released on single screens in India, nor it will get a theatrical release overseas.
The romantic-drama has been scheduled for a Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter.
“#India: Won’t release at single screens, puts all speculations to rest. #Overseas: No theatrical release, unlike #Laxmii [released in select markets simultaneously],” he added.
Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Laxmii’ released directly on Disney + Hotstar in India back in November. But it also enjoyed a theatrical release in few other countries. However, this will not be the case with ‘Coolie No. 1’.
After the box office success of ‘Judwaa 2’, this will be the second film of Dhawan with his father. The movie, which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Dhawan and Ali Khan.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania among others.