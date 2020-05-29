Varun will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of ‘Coolie No. 1’

Actor Varun Dhawan seen at Juhu, in Mumbai on Dec 16, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is missing shooting for films amid lockdown.

Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a still of himself from a shoot.

On the image, he wrote: “Miss being on set.”

At home due to the ongoing lockdown, Varun has been on wish fulfilment trip lately, with a little help of social media technology. A while back, the actor lived out his ‘Game Of Thrones’ fantasy, posting a picture of himself in a White Walker avatar.

On social media, Varun has shared a video where he tries out the blue-eye filter on the photo-sharing website. Along with blue eyes he is seen with flaunting messy hair and a brown T-shirt.

Varun will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of 1995 hit film ‘Coolie No. 1’.