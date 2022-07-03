Bollywood family drama ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ has hit gold with the film earning Rs1 billion at the box office worldwide.
Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie, which deals with two couples dealing with marital issues, has had a successful run since its June 24 release. A stellar cast, which includes veteran stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, along with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, has also helped achieve the box office benchmark in Bollywood.
The news of the film’s worldwide earnings was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar who produced the film. “With your love and support this crazy parivar [family] is taking over the box office. Jugjugg Jeeyo enters the ₹100 crore [Rs1 billion] club with your love and support,” he posted online.
Veteran star Anil also celebrated the news saying: “Couldn’t be happier!! A big thank you to all of you for showing so much love to our #JugJuggJeeyo Family!! Keep watching.”
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office numbers on Sunday with the Raj Mehta directorial earning Rs614.4 in India alone.
The movie, which is currently screening in the UAE, follows the story of a married couple (played by Anil and Neetu) who are celebrating the upcoming wedding of their daughter but hit a rough patch when the husband declares he wants a divorce.
Meanwhile, Dhawan who plays their son, is also looking to divorce his wife, played by Advani, after five years of marriage.
Maniesh Paul also stars in the film, playing Advani’s brother.