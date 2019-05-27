Actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the set of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ while performing for a sad song.
Dhawan uploaded a video on his Instagram story where a crew member asked him: “VD, you cried?”
To that, the actor replied: “I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song... I am better now.”
The 32-year-old actor also posted a series of photographs of himself along with director Remo D’souza.
He captioned them: “Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor.”
‘Street Dancer 3D’ is a dance drama being directed by D’souza, who also helmed ‘ABCD: Anybody Can Dance’ and ‘ABCD 2’.
The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.