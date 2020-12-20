Former Bollywood leading lady Urmila Matondkar has clapped back at trolls who have labelled her husband a ‘terrorist’.
Matondkar, who married Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, spoke up about her husband being the subject of hate mongering in a recent interview by Mojo Story.
“He [husband Mir] was called a terrorist…. I mean, there is a limit to where it should go... They have even infiltrated my Wikipedia page and they have gone and put my mother’s name as Rukhsana Ahmed and my father’s name as Shivinder Singh, two human beings who must be living somewhere in India but I don’t know of. My father’s name is Shrikant Matondkar and my mother’s name is Sunita Matondkar,” she stated.
Calling the whole thing unfortunate, she continued: “I don’t have a thick skin but I think sensitivity is one of the strongest points of a woman. Being able to have that compassion, that empathy and that sensitivity is what makes me a woman.”
Earlier this month, Matondkar, who quit the Congress political party after contesting last year’ Lok Sabha elections, has joined the Shiv Sena.
She is best known for her role in Bollywood films such as ‘Rangeela’, ‘Bhoot’ and ‘Pinjar’.