Those looking to shop for the upcoming wedding and festive season can look forward to the two-day Numaish Winter Show 2020 that promises to bring the latest designs to Dubai.
Rolling out on December 18 and 19, the fashion event brings together a string of affordable designers.
A mix of local and international designers who specialise in saris, ethnic wear, cocktail dresses and statement jewellery will be showcasing their creations.
Designers including Rajat Tangri, Nupur Kanoi, Aarti Vijay Gupta, Shalini Rathod, Renu Manjunath of Label M will attend.
The exhibit held at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, will be open from 11am to 9pm. Entrance is free.