Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, today, unveiled the trailer of her upcoming Hindi audible original podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’.
The actress released the trailer on Instagram, which she captioned, “Marvel’s Wastelanders trailer is here and it’s not to be missed! Listen to me as Black Widow in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders, A Hindi Audible Original series’, only on @audible_in.”
The trailer offers a glance at the fictional world, which is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have won and superheroes are a memory.
The first season of the podcast original is titled ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star Lord’ and will premiere exclusively on audible on June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing in 2023 and 2024.
The cast assembled for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ includes actor Saif Ali Khan as Star-Lord aka Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.
Subsequent instalments in the series include ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Wolverine’, and ‘Doom’, which will be released later.
Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hawkeye in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’, the sole survivor of the Avengers. His estranged daughter will be played by Prajakta Koli.
Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta collaborate in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’. While Kapoor Khan plays Helen Black, Gupta plays Lisa Cartwright.
Sharad Kelkar plays a guilt-ridden Wolverine in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’.