Top Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol turned up
After Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani , Ayushmann Khurana's star-studded festive Diwali bashes, it was the turn of top Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra to display his hosting skills. His gig is one of the most anticipated social events of the year. Bollywood stars descended at his plush pad in Mumbai in style, making it a memorable evening.
Wearing a pink sharara, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the party with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is currently basking in the success of her epic saga Ponniyin Selvan.
Raveena Tandon and Abhishek Bachchan had a great time at Manish's party. Abhishek chose to wear an embellished red tunic.
What's a party without a good selfie? Here you can see the cute couple Madhuri Dixit and her husband having a good time with the host.
She's the IT girl of the season and Janhvi Kapoor lived up to that title. Check her racy ethnic Indian wear. We are loving the green bustier and mermaid skirt.
Taapsee turned producer and she celebrated that milestone by throwing her own bash in Mumbai, along with attending Manish's party. It was a busy night for her.
Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, captioning the image as ‘the OG’. We couldn't agree more. It's not often that you see Karisma and Aishwarya, who were both engaged to Abhishek Bachchan, pose together.
Rakul Preet Singh walked in with her beau, actor and film proudcer Jackky Bhagnani at the party. The fabulous quartet was completed when Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia joined the party.
The newly-weds were snapped together looking adorable. While Katrina looked elegant in her pastel green saree with silver border and statement earrings, Vicky Kaushal complimented her look with his dapper looking all-black bandhgala.
