Tiger Shroff Image Credit: Supplied

Insecurity drives Tiger Shroff to constantly seek approval and appreciation, says the actor who has clocked five years in the film industry.

Many in the acting field say the profession comes with a set of insecurities. Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff seems to agree.

“I am so insecure. But I am driven by my insecurities to constantly seek approval and appreciation... How am I going to... ‘Is my dad going to like it (my work)?’, ‘Are my fans going to appreciate my work?’ While doing a film with Hrithik Roshan sir, (I think) ‘I hope he is impressed’... He is my hero and I look up to him and I hope that I am not letting him down or slowing him down,” Shroff said.

Shroff’s filmography is loaded with high-octane action films since his 2014 debut with ‘Heropanti’, followed by ‘Baaghi’, ‘A Flying Jatt’, ‘Munna Michael’, and ‘Student of the Year 2’.

The 29-year-old actor’s martial arts skills has redefined the genre of action in Bollywood, which was once predominant during the 1980s, 1990s and to some extent till the 2000s. However, Shroff feels filmmakers and actors of today are apprehensive to explore the genre.