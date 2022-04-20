Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra will host IIFA Rocks in Abu Dhabi
Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra will host IIFA Rocks in Abu Dhabi

Tickets are now on sale for IIFA Rocks, the opening night of the IIFA Weekend Abu Dhabi that marks the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema.

The starry event will be held on May 20 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena and will be hosted by Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra.

Performers set to entertain audiences include composer Devi Sri Prasad of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh — who will debut their song ‘Designer’ at the event — Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar.

Guru Randhawa Image Credit: Supplied
Johar said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s IIFA Rocks. IIFA is beyond just an event, it’s a brand and a platform where talent is bestowed on from music, arts and culture along with fashion shows that make it an extravagant weekend.”

Chopra added: “I am super excited to be co-hosting IIFA Rocks this year. It is an honour to be a part of the hosting team along with Karan Johar. IIFA has always been associated with bringing global fans closer to Bollywood and closer to all of us. So being a part of IIFA has always been special but this time it’s even more special because it’s happening at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and I am super excited to be there and meet everyone.”

Maniesh Paul, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan kicks off IIFA press conference in Mumbai
Maniesh Paul, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan kicks off IIFA press conference in Mumbai Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier, it was announced that actor Ranveer Singh would be performing at the IIFA Awards on May 21, joining a star-studded line-up of performers that includes Sara Ali Khan, Karthik Aryan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi. Superstar Salman Khan will host the awards ceremony along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Tickets for IIFA Rocks are available online and start from Dh55. Tickets for the awards show on May 21 are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package.