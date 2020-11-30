The Deol family, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, on Monday announced the sequel to their much-loved family drama ‘Apne.’
‘Apne 2’ will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan.
The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby with a brief motion poster.
Directed by Anil Sharma, the second instalment of the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut.
The film will go into production in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021.
The family drama ‘Apne’, starring Dharmendra with Sunny and Bobby, was a hit upon release in 2007. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty.
Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby were last seen together in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’, which released in 2018, while Sunny launched his son Karan Deol last year in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.