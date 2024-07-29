Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Ranveer shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast.

Along with the post, Ranveer added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.

Aditya Dhar, who is best known for his national-award-winning film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', is directing this major feature.

The film's production involves Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar, alongside Dhar, under their B62 Studios banner.