Actress Tanushree Dutta. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta urged the Bollywood industry to boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya, following a harassment complaint against him by a 33-year-old woman.

“It’s time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely,” Dutt said, adding: “Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable young newcomers to the industry.”

The 35-year-old actor referred to her harassment case and said: “Even though Ganesh Acharya was party to all the harassment I faced on ‘Horn ok Pleasse’ set, he went on to spoil my name and reputation thereafter, the leading men and heroes of Bollywood continued to work with him and give him film after film. Look now, didn’t I tell you so?”

The actor further added: “Nobody had any regard for me and how much I had suffered psychologically and financially because of the turmoil I went through because of these people. I left the industry because I was so scared and hurt over the atrocious treatment meted out to me on ‘Horn ok please’ set. I had worked very sincerely to get to where I got in life and so went in shock for many years, over the whole episode on that set almost 12 years ago, that led to an attack on my car. They didn’t just break my car, they broke my spirit that day.”

“Now, after all the information of fraud, non-payment of dues, sexual harassment of dancers, bullying and intimidation and even physical abuse of dancers is coming out about Ganesh Acharya in the media, if the actors, directors and producers still work with him, it would mean that they themselves are engaging in such acts also,” she continued.

Warning the film fraternity the actor said, “Stay the hell away from Ganesh Acharya otherwise your own reputation will be joined to his character. I’m sure many more girls and boys will come out about his misbehaviour and shady business, opening floodgates in the future.”