The best of Bollywood is heading its way to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy or the IIFA Awards weekend on Yas Island, with a bevy of star names announced ahead of the June 3-4 events to be held at the Etihad Arena.

Of the celebrity names who will be attending the IIFA weekend, which includes IIFA Rocks and the main awards, will be veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakri, Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and film producer Boney Kapoor.

IIFA Rocks

Farah Khan Kunder to host IIFA Rocks Image Credit: IANS

The best of music and fashion will be presented on the Etihad Arena stage on June, with hosts Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana leading the charge.

Neha Kakkar to perform at IIFA Rocks Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The celebrated director and choreographer and actor Khurana will be joined on stage in a night of melodies with performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan and Asees Kaur.

IIFA Awards

Salman Khan will host the IIFA Awards Image Credit: AFP

The NEXA IIFA Awards 2022 will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are two of the top-billed performers on the night, joining an already burgeoning list of celebrities that include Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff Image Credit: Instagram.com/shahidkapoor and Instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff

Ahead of his performance in Abu Dhabi, Kapoor spoke about his association with IIFA. “IIFA has always been close to my heart and this year I am excited to recreate and make new memories at the 22nd Edition OF IIFA Weekend and Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Aaryan, who is on a career high with the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, also spoke about his excitement about performing at the IIFA Awards.

“As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling.

Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Instagram/KartikAaryan

“In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” Aaryan said in a statement.

The tickets are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package.