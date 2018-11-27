Acclaimed Bollywood actress Tabu, who is currently enjoying the success of her film ‘Andha Dhun’, says she took on the film for its director.
“I wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan and because this kind of a character... I will never say no to. It stretches my bandwidth and gives me a chance to work with somebody who has been around for so long and has his own space. He presents and projects his characters in a very unique way,” she says. “I am always hungry for these kinds of experiences. I knew that it would be a really important film for me.”
Tabu also heaped praise on her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.
“I think it’s his best performance so far. He was working really hard, but didn’t make it look like he was working really hard. He was having fun, cracking jokes and still playing such a difficult role,” she said about Khurrana, who played a blind pianist in the film.
Tabu will also star in upcoming Salman Khan-led ‘Bharat’. She doesn’t play the lead role in it though.
“I see how important the character is to the film. If I feel that it will stand out or if it will have its own place in the story with other characters, I will do it. Also, if I trust my director,” Tabu said.
The Indian National Film award winner has featured in movies in languages like Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
“Hyderabad is my home. I love to go there and shoot. So, any chance of doing a Telugu film, I will always take it up. Tamil and Malayalam offer me a different experience. Working with different kinds of people and cultures to explore,” she said.
The ‘Chandni Bar’ star has achieved a lot as an actor, but that was not her plan.
“I never set out to achieve anything. Whatever I achieve through a film, I will take that,” said Tabu.
What about trying something new — like going behind the camera?
“No, I have no interest [in turning a producer or director] so far. I don’t have the ability to produce and direct a film as of now. I don’t know what I will do next year,” she signed off.