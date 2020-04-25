Actress shared picture and explained how she was unsure about her short, curly hair

Along with a throwback picture, actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love.

The 32-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture of hers from an earlier shoot.

Dressed in a blue sari, the ‘Mulk’ actor is seen flashing a beautiful smile and flaunting her short curls.

“I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU [sic],” she wrote while talking about a photo shoot she did for designer Gaurang Shah.

The ‘Badla’ actor later stressed that “sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life.”

She concluded the post by saying: “The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity.”