Swara Bhasker Image Credit: IANS

Actress Swara Bhasker has been once again trolled on social media for getting her age wrong at an event.

On February 23, Bhasker, who is vocal about her views on social and political issues in India, attended a panel discussion with Bollywood filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Zeeshan Ayyub, where they all discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

However, the session did not go smoothly when journalist Rubika Liyaqat, who was moderating the talk show, got into a heated argument with Bhasker.

Liyaqat accused the actress of not having proper knowledge about CAA and told her that she was unnecessarily pitting Muslims against the Indian government.

During the panel discussion, the journalist also asked Bhasker why had she failed to say anything when NPR was first collected in 2010.

“I was only 15 years old in 2010,” Bhasker responded.

The actress, who was born in 1988, would have been 22 in 2010.

The goof-up did not go un-noticed by many who soon began trolling the actress on social media.