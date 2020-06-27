Swara Bhasker in Rasbhari Image Credit: Amazon Studios

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker has responded to the criticism her new web series ‘Rasbhari’ has faced, led by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chief Prasoon Joshi.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress responded to Joshi’s critique, where he singled out the show for producing “irresponsible content”, while lamenting over a particular scene that depicted a young girl dancing in front of grown men.

Bhasker responded to Joshi on Twitter, explaining the show’s premise and the scene in particular, saying in Hindi that he may have misunderstood it. Bhasker goes on to explain that the way makers depicted the scene is the exact opposite of what Joshi has described.

The actress further adds that the child in the scene is in fact dancing at her own free will. Despite the dance not being provocative, her father feels embarrassed after seeing this. She is simply dancing and has no idea about how society will sexualise her.

Bhasker’s tweet comes in response to Joshi taking objection to the Amazon Prime Show.

“Saddened by Webseries #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators & audience need 2seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation?Let’s spare children in the desperate need4 entertainment [sic],” Joshi had tweeted on June 26.

The web series follows the story of an English teacher (played by Bhasker), who causes a stir when one of her students falls in love with her.