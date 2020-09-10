Sushant’s ex Ankita wondered how she could have enabled his habit knowing he was depressed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to her social media accounts to slam Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the actor’s death investigations, for encouraging substance abuse in a person battling mental health issues.

“Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that?” asked Lokhande in a lengthy post put up on September 10.

In the last few hours, voyeuristic, hazy videos of the late actor Rajput not fully alert have been doing the rounds. Chakraborty has been charged with procuring drugs for the actor and is now in judicial custody.

“Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time,” wrote Lokhande.

While the ‘Manikarnika’ actress and Kangana Ranaut loyalist attached a caveat that she isn’t blaming anyone for the murder or suicide of the actor, her post suggested that she blamed Chakraborty for the tragic turn of events.

“On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him,” said Lokhande.

Chakraborty has been vilified relentlessly by the local media, but many actor in Bollywood are slowly raising their voices against the perceived ‘witch hunt’.

Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor have expressed their support towards Chakraborty and decried how she’s being unfairly treated in the course of the investigation.

But Lokhande isn’t impressed. She wonders in her post why these supporters, who claim to have been close to the couple, did not advise Chakraborty against procuring drugs for her mentally ill boyfriend.