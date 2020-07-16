Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday tweeted to Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘sudden demise’.
“I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely,” tweeted Chakraborty.
The actress, who has been a victim of cyber bullying and who has been receiving death and rape threats on her social media accounts, declared that she was Rajput’s girlfriend. It’s the first time that she has publicly stated the nature of her relationship with Rajput.
“I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, i request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” added Chakraborty.
Chakraborty is one of the 40-plus people who recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police in connection with Rajput’s suicide.
Chakraborty joins the likes of Shekhar Suman, who has been clamouring for a CBI inquiry into the actor’s suicide.