The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has responded to calls for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death saying the Mumbai Police will be able to handle the case.
“I have seen the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases, and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” Deshmukh told Indian newspaper Mid-Day.
This comes after Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, tweeted to India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah asking for a CBI probe into the suicide.
“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she wrote.
Chakraborty is one of over 40 people who recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police in connection with Rajput’s suicide on June 14.
She joined the likes of Shekhar Suman, who has been clamouring for a CBI inquiry into the actor’s death, which some say is suspicious.