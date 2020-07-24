Actress Kangana Ranaut has reportedly been summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
According to NDTV, the actress is currently in Himachal Pradesh and has been asked to appear before the Bandra police to record her statement.
A tweet by news agency ANI read, "Kangana Ranaut, through her lawyer, writes to Mumbai Police stating that she is "keen to assist" in the probe of #SushantSinghRajput's death."
Ranaut has been vocal about her suspicions around Rajput’s suicide. She attributes his death to nepotism, Bollywood insider politics and hateful articles written about the actor.
The ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.
Ranaut’s lawyer confirmed to NDTV that she has received a summons from the police and has requested police to send a team to Manali to interrogate the actress.
In a video posted a day after Rajput’s death, Ranaut slammed the Indian film industry and the poor way it allegedly treated the actor.
“Although he has acted in some amazing films like ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Chhichore’, why wasn’t he given any awards? If a wasteful film like ‘Gully Boy’ could win so many awards, why couldn’t he be given any for the wonderful films he worked in?” Ranaut said in the video. “He was treated like a leftover. Read all his interviews and he is begging you to see his film because he fears being outed in this industry.”
Others who have been questioned by Mumbai Police include Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, producer Aditya Chopra and filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur and Mukesh Chhabra.