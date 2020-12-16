Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was summoned again for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on December 16 as a part of their drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, according to news reports.
It’s the second time that Rampal has been called for questioning. The National Award-winning actor appeared before them on November 13 along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, three days after his home was raided. According to Times of India, they were grilled for two days and the actor’s driver was also arrested and questioned by NCB officials.
Rampal’s name has been cropping up regularly in the last few weeks. Demetriades’ brother Agisialos was arrested by NCB in another drug case after a small quantity of drugs were found on him.
Earlier, NCB had also called in Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning.