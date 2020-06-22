Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family organised a prayer meet at his residence in Patna on June 21.
A smiling picture of Rajput adorned with floral decorations was placed in what looked like the living room of his family’s home. Videos and pictures from the meet have also surfaced on social media.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad visited his home and offered his condolences and tweeted pictures of him paying a visit to Rajput’s family home.
“A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more,” said Prasad in his tweet.
Meanwhile, his close friend and director Sandip Ssingh revealed the poster of his film ‘Vande Mataram’ which featured Rajput in the lead.
“You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you … I need your belief, the faith you showed, that was my strength,” said Ssingh on his Instagram account after revealing the patriotic poster.
The director promised that he will ensure that their project takes off and he promised to dedicate it in his friend’s memory.
Rajput died by suicide on June 14.