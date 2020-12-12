The Bollywood actress took to Twitter to respond to the student’s claims
There is never a dull moment in the fabulous lives of Bollywood stars. In a latest development, a student from the Indian state of Bihar has claimed on his examination form that he is the son of Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.
The form in question has been doing the rounds on social media as well, where an engineering student from Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College, Meenapur, Muzaffarpur has posted on his examination form that he is the son of the two Bollywood actors.
While Twitter users had a field day with this, ‘mom’ Leone also reacted to this news, posting: “This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha.”
Earlier in the week, Hashmi also reacted to the claim, by declaring: “I swear he ain’t mine.”
“We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken,” the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur was quoted as saying in the Hindustan Times.
Hashmi and Leone have done a song together that featured in the film ‘Baadshaho’.
Leone has three children of her own, while Hashmi also has a son.