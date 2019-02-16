Actor Sunny Deol is a proud parent as his oldest son Karan Deol makes his debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.
“For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! Presenting to you ‘Pal Pal...’ in cinemas on July 19,” Sunny tweeted.
Sunny also announced that the film is slated to release on July 19. The older Deol, who is also directing the movie, unveiled the official posters of the film and described it as a “story of romance filled with adventures”.
Apart from his son, he also introduced another new face Sahher Bambba. She will be seen playing Karan’s love interest in the movie.
The title of the film is taken from veteran actor and Sunny’s father Dharmendra’s famous song ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ from the movie ‘Blackmail’, which released in 1973.