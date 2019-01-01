Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth lost the ‘Bigg Boss 12’ trophy to actress Dipika Kakar but says he won something else.
“Though I have not become the winner of the show, I have won so many hearts. Isn’t that a remarkable achievement? When I entered the show, I thought that I would get evicted in a week or two, but I survived. Not only survived, I ruled the show,” Sreesanth said.
Be it his threats of quitting the show or his aggressive fights with co-contestants, Sreesanth was always in the news during his ‘Bigg Boss’ journey.
“Everything that you saw in the show was natural and spontaneous. Nothing was planned and scripted. I did not even make any strategy,” he said.
“I did not plan that I would react to things in some particular manner. I was being myself. And talking about fights, they obviously will happen because living inside the house for over 90 days with different kinds of people ain’t easy.”
In an earlier interview, Sreesanth, who was given a lifetime ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2015 for alleged involvement in betting and spot fixing, said he wanted to enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ house to change people’s perception about his image.
The first runner-up of the show thanked people for understanding him and “giving him a chance to prove himself”.
“I am honoured and blessed to receive so much love from people. My fans supported me throughout my thick and thin. This show has given me a lot, though nothing compared to the game of cricket,” Sreesanth added.
Sreesanth will now star in another reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.