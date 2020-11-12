Dubai: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, are enjoying a trip to Dubai.
The star siblings were seen out and about in Alserkal Avenue in matching outfits. They also posted photos of their outing on social media, twinning. However, Sonam captioned the image: "Matchy Matchy (not intentional)".
They showed off their sneakers and white ensembles, posing in a number of shots.
Sonam has been taking advantage not only of the great weather in the UAE but also the lovely views it has to offer. She posted a picture of herself recently from the Armani/Amal Hotel in Downtown Dubai.
Harshvardhan has also posted a number of shots from their visit on his Instagram page including one of himself at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.
Sonam was last seen in the movie 'Zoya Factor'.