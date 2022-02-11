Indian actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently received his UAE golden visa honour, has another reason to stay longer in Dubai. Gulf News has learnt that the ‘Kuruthi’ star has now secured a UAE driver licence permit allowing him to explore the country at leisure.
Prithviraj joins actors like Mohanlal who secured a UAE driving licence years ago.
A video of Prithviraj stepping into the driver’s seat of a swanky car is now doing the rounds.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Prithviraj described getting his UAE golden visa as an incredible ‘privilege and honour’.
“I was invited, awarded, and presented with this UAE golden visa and it is just underlining what we always knew … Dubai is our second home and in future it will be the base where Malayalam cinema networks and coordinates for all its international territories,” said Prithviraj in an interview with Gulf News.
Prithviraj was last seen in Malayalam comedy ‘Bro Daddy’, a film that he directed and acted in. In the movie, he plays a young man who has to deal with a premarital pregnancy with his adoring girlfriend and deals with his quirky parents played by actors Mohanlal and Meena.
Prithviraj is one of Kerala’s most bankable talents and he has shot several films including ‘Koode’ in this region.