Actor Sonu Sood, who had earlier launched a job portal Pravasi Rojgar to help migrant labourers, on Monday said he will also be offering accommodation to the 20,000 workers who have been employed in a garment unit in Noida through the application.
The ‘Dabangg’ actor, who is being hailed for his philanthropy work, took to Twitter to share his new initiative.
“I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause @lalit_thukral,” he tweeted.
Sood began his journey in philanthropy by arranging safe road travel for people travels stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.
He later launched a job portal for migrant labourers by collaborating with several companies.
The 47-year-old actor has since then been helping different people reaching out to him through social media.