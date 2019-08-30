Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan pose during the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug 29, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_29_2019_000042B) Image Credit: PTI

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’ soon, feels she does her best while acting in comedies.

“I think I like to skip genres with every film so, my last few films have been ‘Veere Di Wedding, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’.... I am lucky enough that directors of those films considered me for those roles. I think I do my best in comedy films but the audience thinks I do better in films like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Neerja’. I don’t know what is my genre but I enjoy doing comedy a lot. I feel very comfortable and easy while doing comedy. I don’t think there are many films being made these days especially which are just carefree and fun with content in the backdrop,” said Kapoor, at ‘The Zoya Factor’s trailer release, where she turned up with co-actor Dulquer Salmaan and the film’s director Abhishek Sharma.

Kapoor’s upcoming film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Zoya Solanki (Kapoor) who is an executive in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Nikhil Khoda (Salmaan) plays the Indian cricket captain and Zoya’s love interest.

Asked if she considers herself lucky in real life and Kapoor didn’t hold back.

“The meaning of my name Sonam is ‘lucky’ and when I was conceived my father’s life actually changed. During that period, his films like ‘Ram Lakhan’ and ‘Tezaab’ did really well, so my parents think that I am very lucky for them. I believe a bit in luck but I believe a lot in destiny and everyone has to work hard.”

Recently, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha said in an interview that whenever they do a female-centric films, producer of those films find it hard to get big male stars on board because male stars don’t want to be part of female-centric films.

Kapoor took a middle ground when quizzed.

“I think it depends on that person and their confidence level. I can talk about Dulquer (Salmaan) where he did an amazing film (‘Mahanati’) recently where his co-star (Keerthy Suresh) won a National award. I felt really happy for him for no reason. My father (Anil Kapoor) did films like ‘Beta’, ‘Laadla’ and ‘Mr India’ where women had prominent roles and he was the superstar at that time. There are actors like Dhanush, Rajkummar (Rao), Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Dulquer (Salmaan) with whom I have worked with have been part of female-centric films and you know what, they are doing better than everybody else right now because they have realised that it is not about who is leading the film. It is about the film and its content. I think that is the most important thing.”