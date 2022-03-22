1 of 9
A string of celebrities are ready to embark on an exciting chapter in their lives as they gear up to become mothers. On Monday, fashion forward actress Sonam Kapoor declared to the world that she is expecting a baby soon with her doting husband Anand Ahuja.
Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” wrote Kapoor Ahuja along with images of her sporting a pregnancy glow. But she’s not the only one who has seen the proverbial Stork visit. Here’s a look at actresses who are turning a new page in their lives …
During Holi 2022, comedian-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhaciyaa wished their fans and wrote, "Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi. #babycomingsoon #babylimbachiyaa #momtobe #dadtobe #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa."
The celeb is eight months pregnant and shared photos from her maternity shoot where Singh is seen cradling her baby bump. .
Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu. The actress’s husband confirmed the news after weeks of speculation on New Years. In February, the actress had penned a lengthy post addressing trolls who commented on her pregnancy weight gain.
Ahead of the big day, Kajal was showered with love and wishes by her family and close friends at the ‘godbharai’ or baby shower on Sunday. The mom-to-be posted a lovely click with Gautam. The couple tied the knot in October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.
Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is expecting her first baby with partner and musician A$AP Rocky. The star has been seen flaunting her growing baby bump in industry events and during red-carpet events.
Nearly two years after welcoming their first child, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their second baby. The private couple rarely share updates on their relationship or parenthood, so a confirmation is not expected, according to reports. The couple started dating in 2016, officially became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl Willa.
Former Bigg Boss 8 contestant and model Dimpy Ganguly announced her third pregnancy with husband Rohit Roy. Posing along with her two children--daughter Reanna and son Aryaan she posted : "To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their 'mum'."
