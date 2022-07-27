190501 Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha will headline her brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’.

Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

“Kussh and I wanted to collaborate on the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about,” she pisted.

Sonakshi also dropped her first look from the film, which implies the movie is a thriller.

Opening about his directorial debut, Kussh added: “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It’s also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They’ve been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It’s a complete win-win for all of us.”

‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by NVB Films, Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films.

