As actor Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Sunday, his friends and Bollywood colleagues, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, shared wishes for the birthday boy.
Image Credit: IANS
With the actor now on a high with the success of his war film ‘Shershaah’ where he essays the real life story of the late Indian army man, Captain Vikram Batra, here’s a look at what’s next for the Bollywood star:
Image Credit: Supplied
‘Thank God’: Director Indra Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar joined hands for a slice of life comedy ‘Thank God,’ and have roped in actors Ajay Devgn, Singh and Malhotra for the film. While Singh has shared the screen space with both Devgn and Malhotra in ‘De De Pyaar De,’ and ‘Marjaavan,’ respectively, ‘Thank God’ will mark the first collaboration of the two male stars.
Image Credit: IANS
‘Mission Majnu’: One of the most anticipated films of the year is ‘Mission Majnu’, which is inspired by real events set in the 1970s. Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, and Sumit Batheja the upcoming thriller stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads a daring mission. This film marks two important firsts — it will be South Indian superstar Rashmika Mandanna’s highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi.
Image Credit: Insta/sidmalhotra
‘Yodha’: Malhotra teams up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions once again after the success of ‘Shershaah’ to star in ‘Yodha’, a hijack drama which is being helmed by debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and starting filming in December. Plot details are still under wraps, but we do know is that the film is a part of a franchise and also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/dishapatani and Instagram.com/raashiikhanna
‘Aankhen 2’: If Amitabh Bachchan’s 2002 heist drama had you perched at the edge of your seat, then its sequel will probably have you equally excited. The sequel to ‘Aankhen’ was officially announced last year. Bachchan will return to reprise his role as the criminal mastermind, Vijay Singh Rajput, who is training three new recruits this time around, played by Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sunil Grover. The original film was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and was adapted from his own Gujarati play ‘Andhlo Pato’, which saw Bachchan’s character train three blind men — played by Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal — to rob a bank. Sushmita Sen and Bipasha Basu also had roles in the film.
Image Credit: IANS
Marriage on the cards: With Malhotra’s romance with Kiara Advani heating up, what with the couple pictured departing together for a New Year’s Eve break and often spotted at each other’s home, the rumour mill is in overdrive that the couple could very well tie the knot later this year. Fans wait with bated breath.
Image Credit: Insta/kiaraaliaadvani