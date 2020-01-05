Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-21212
Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Image Credit: File

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear to have gone on holiday together at an undisclosed country in Africa.

Malhotra took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a picture where he can be seen soaking the sun amid greenery.

Advani also shared several moments with her fans through multiple posts from the vacation, including one from a hot-air balloon ride.

The pictures and posts do not feature the two actors together.

Rumours of a relationship between Malhotra and Advani have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

TAB 200105 Kiara Advani-1578213738060
New Delhi, Dec 20 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kiara Advani during Blenders Pride fashion tour- 2019 in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:
TAB 200105 Sidharth Malhotra 1-1578213736277
New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra during a programme organised to promote "Marjaavaan" in New Delhi on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS) Image Credit: IANS
