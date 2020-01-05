Both stars posted images of themselves at an undisclosed country in Africa

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Image Credit: File

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear to have gone on holiday together at an undisclosed country in Africa.

Malhotra took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a picture where he can be seen soaking the sun amid greenery.

Advani also shared several moments with her fans through multiple posts from the vacation, including one from a hot-air balloon ride.

The pictures and posts do not feature the two actors together.

Rumours of a relationship between Malhotra and Advani have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.