Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear to have gone on holiday together at an undisclosed country in Africa.
Malhotra took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a picture where he can be seen soaking the sun amid greenery.
Advani also shared several moments with her fans through multiple posts from the vacation, including one from a hot-air balloon ride.
The pictures and posts do not feature the two actors together.
Rumours of a relationship between Malhotra and Advani have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.