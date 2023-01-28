Actor Shruti Haasan shared an adorable picture with her beau Santanu Hazarika from her birthday bash on Friday night.
In the picture posted by Shruti on her Instagram story, both Santanu and her could be seen hugging each other. The ‘Gabbar’ actor donned a beautiful all-black dress.
A bunch of yellow and black balloons can be seen in the background of the photo with a foil cut-out of “Happy BDay”. Haasan frequently posts pictures on social media.
She also shared a selfie on her Instagram story which she captioned, “Best Birthday ever. I’m so thankful for the beautiful souls around me.”
The daughter of Indian film star Kamal Haasan, Shruti was last seen in the Telugu action comedy ‘Waltair Veerayya’ alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj.
She will be starring in director Prashant Neel’s upcoming action thriller ‘Salaar’ opposite actor Prabhas.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Haasan has previously starred in the Bollywood films ‘Luck’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’, ‘D-DAY’ and ‘Welcome Back’.