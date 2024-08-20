Actor Shreyas Talpade has issued a strong response to recent rumors surrounding his death, urging people to refrain from spreading such misinformation as it can cause "real harm."

Taking to Instagram, Talpade addressed the viral post falsely claiming his demise. He wrote, "Dear all, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, AND HEALTHY. I've become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family."

Talpade further shared that these rumors have deeply affected his young daughter, who is already anxious about his health. The false claims have only exacerbated her fears, leading to difficult conversations with her peers and teachers.

A few months ago, Talpade suffered a heart attack. His wife, Deepti, later provided a health update on social media, reassuring everyone that he was in "stable condition."

"My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we've been trying to manage as a family," Talpade explained.

He appealed to those spreading such rumors to consider the impact on families, especially young children who may struggle to fully comprehend the situation. "To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it's disheartening to see humor used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumors, it doesn't just affect the person targeted—it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless," he added.

Talpade expressed his gratitude to those who checked in on him and showed their love and support, while also urging trolls to stop spreading such false and harmful content. "I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don't joke around at the cost of others and don't do this to anyone else. I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others' feelings. Love Always, Shreyas Talpade."

On the work front, Talpade was recently seen in 'Kartam Bhugtam' and is also part of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency.'