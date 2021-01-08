1.737918-1037104885
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: IANS
Also in this package

Bollywood actress Shlipa Shetty Kundra’s husband, Raj Kundra, has responded to claims that he purchased a supercar for his eight-year-old son.

A magazine article doing the rounds on social media lists Bollywood stars and their lavish gifts for family members. The piece mentions that Raj Kundra purchased a Lamborghini supercar for his son Viaan Raj Kundra as a present.

Raj Kundra rubbished the claim online, while quote tweeting the piece, adding that it was fake news and the only car he gifted to his son was a toy one.

“…Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap,” he tweeted.

The article in question has now been taken down.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa share two kids, namely Viaan and Samisha.

The year 2021 will be a comeback year for Shilpa who returns to big screen with her Bollywood film, ‘Hungama 2’.