Bollywood actress Shlipa Shetty Kundra’s husband, Raj Kundra, has responded to claims that he purchased a supercar for his eight-year-old son.
A magazine article doing the rounds on social media lists Bollywood stars and their lavish gifts for family members. The piece mentions that Raj Kundra purchased a Lamborghini supercar for his son Viaan Raj Kundra as a present.
Raj Kundra rubbished the claim online, while quote tweeting the piece, adding that it was fake news and the only car he gifted to his son was a toy one.
“…Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap,” he tweeted.
The article in question has now been taken down.
Raj Kundra and Shilpa share two kids, namely Viaan and Samisha.
The year 2021 will be a comeback year for Shilpa who returns to big screen with her Bollywood film, ‘Hungama 2’.