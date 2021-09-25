Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkundra9/

Days after businessman Raj Kundra posted bail in the pornography racket, his wife, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra continued with her spate of cryptic posts with the most recent one talking about ‘recovering from suffering’.

Shetty Kundra, who has been in the eye of the storm ever since her husband was arrested on July 19 for allegedly filming and distributing adult film content through mobile apps, has largely maintained a low profile on social media, except for plugging the shows she appears on.

Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty

However, the actress has been sharing cryptic messages on Instagram, alluding to her current state of mind, without admitting anything outright. On Friday night, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a quote by Christiaan Barnard titled: ‘Suffering isn’t ennobling, recovery is.’

The full quote reads: ‘We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them’.

Raj Kundra after posting bail Image Credit: AFP

Shetty Kundra’s post comes nearly a week since her husband posted the Rs50,000 bail and returned home after two months. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1,487-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the pornography case against Kundra.

Kundra, along with 11 other people, were arrested on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. The businessman maintains his innocence on the charges.