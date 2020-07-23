Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was set to cast late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his sci-fi film ‘Paani,’ on Wednesday said he will dedicate the film to the star if it ever gets made.
Kapur, who was also a close friend of the late actor, took to Twitter to talk about the shelved movie.
“If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day,” he tweeted.
“If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance,” his tweet read.
Earlier this week, filmmaker Aditya Chopra had in a recorded statement to Mumbai Police said that the film ‘Paani’ was shelved because of creative differences between him and Kapur.
The ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14.