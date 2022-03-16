Ranbir Kapoor shared a special message talking about his father late Rishi Kapoor’s last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Sharing an emotional video he remembered how his father wanted to complete the film despite his failing health. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer.
In a video posted by the film's producer Farhan Akhtar on social media, Ranbir is seen talking about the film and memories of Rishi. "I'm here to share something that makes 'Sharmaji Namkeen' a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans," he says.
Ranbir revealed that they tried to complete the film using VFX but that didn’t work. He also tried using prosthetics to play his father’s role but even that attempt was unsuccessful. That’s when Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped them complete the film.
The film premiers on March 31 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The film’s trailer will release tomorrow, on March 17. It is a heartwarming story about self-discovery of a retired man. In the film, Paresh Rawal will be seen portraying the same character as Rishi Kapoor. The film directed by Hitesh Bhatia also stars Juhi Chawla.
Ranbir said, “You must have heard ‘The show must go on,’ but I’ve seen papa live his life. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will always be one of the fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans."